Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference on Tropical Storm Elsa

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - In this April 30, 2021, file photo surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov.Ron DeSantis speaks at the end of a legislative session at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. Now that the pandemic appears to be waning and DeSantis is heading into his reelection campaign next year, he has emerged from the political uncertainty as one of the most prominent Republican governors and an early White House front-runner in 2024 among Donald Trump's acolytes, if the former president doesn't run again. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will be holding a news conference regarding Tropical Storm Elsa Saturday evening.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 5:15 p.m. at the State Emergency Operations Center. News 6 will be streaming live at the top of this story.

[TRENDING: Tracking Elsa | Brevard, Volusia counties do not recertify older condos | Orlando market sees historic rent hikes]

DeSantis said earlier Saturday he declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm for some Florida counties.

Ad

Elsa was downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane late Saturday morning and is expected to continue weakening back into a tropical storm after interacting Hispaniola and Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The state’s price gouging hotline has also been activated ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa, according to the Florida Attorney General’s Office.