Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference on Tropical Storm Elsa

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will be holding a news conference regarding Tropical Storm Elsa Saturday evening.
The governor is scheduled to speak at 5:15 p.m. at the State Emergency Operations Center. News 6 will be streaming live at the top of this story.
DeSantis said earlier Saturday he declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm for some Florida counties.
Elsa was downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane late Saturday morning and is expected to continue weakening back into a tropical storm after interacting Hispaniola and Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The state’s price gouging hotline has also been activated ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa, according to the Florida Attorney General’s Office.