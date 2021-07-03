TRACK, MODELS, UPDATES: Elsa continues breakneck speed through Caribbean, Florida remains in path

ORLANDO, Fla. – Elsa continues its extremely fast pace through the Caribbean.

Heavy rains and winds lashed Barbados as the Category 1 storm moved through the Lesser Antilles Friday racing closer to Hispaniola and Cuba.

As of 5 a.m. Elsa was 190 miles east-southeast of Isla Beata Dominican Republic and moving west-northwest at 31 mph. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center continues to show Elsa weakening back into a tropical storm after interacting Hispaniola and Cuba. Any land interaction with these two islands will significantly disrupt Elsa.

Although most of Florida is in Elsa’s projected path, Elsa’s direction early next week remains uncertain. The storm is expected to gradually turn north late in the weekend.

If the storm rides along the southern and western edge of the forecast cone, a stronger storm will be expected as it emerges north of Cuba Monday morning and into the Florida Straights.

Any impacts to Central Florida would happen Tuesday and early Wednesday. Local impacts, if any, will become clearer Sunday and Monday after Elsa potential interaction with land.

Hurricane warnings are in effect for the southwest coast of the Dominican Republic, the southern coast of Haiti and all of Jamaica. Hurricane watches are in effect for eastern Cuba.

Elsa is the earliest fifth-named storm on record, beating out last year’s Eduardo, which formed on July 6.