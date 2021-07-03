Price gouging hotline activated in Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa

The state’s price gouging hotline has been activated as of Saturday afternoon ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa, according to the Florida Attorney General’s Office.

This comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for some Florida counties, which includes Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota counties.

Florida law prohibits excessive increases in the prices of several essential commodities in the event of an emergency, including food, water, hotel rooms, ice, gasoline, lumber and equipment, according to Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Anyone who suspects price gouging can report it to the Florida Attorney General’s Office by using the NO SCAM app, visiting MyFloridaLegal.com or calling 1-866-9NO-SCAM.

People who are reporting price gouging are urged to provide as much information as possible. The state’s attorney general’s office advises people to take photos of products or advertised prices and keep copies of any receipts when reporting.