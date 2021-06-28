Disney postpones first test cruise from Port Canaveral

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – Disney Cruise Lines has postponed its first test cruise, which was scheduled to set sail Tuesday out of Port Canaveral, as the company was set to begin testing its coronavirus precautions, officials said.

According to the Canaveral Port Authority, the Disney simulated cruise out of Cruise Terminal 8 has been postponed and no future date has been determined.

[TRENDING: Manatees dying at alarming rate | Latest on Fla. condo tower collapse | Is it legal to drive barefoot?]

Ad

It’s not known why the test cruise was scrubbed.

All cruising out of the U.S. was halted last spring under a no-sail order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The move by Disney comes two days after the Celebrity Edge set sail from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale. It was the first cruise with paying passengers on board to leave from a U.S. port in 15 months since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

JUST IN: @PortCanaveral confirms the @DisneyCruise test cruise originally scheduled for tomorrow, June 29th has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/1j4o9gG3jG — Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) June 28, 2021

“It’s really going to signal a really interesting time as cruises start to resume out of the United States and of course, most importantly from Miami, Port Canaveral and Port Everglades, which are the three busiest ports in the world,” cruise expert Stewart Chiron said.