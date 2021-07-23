Hello 50: Disney adds celebratory crest to Cinderella Castle

ORLANDO, Fla. – Guests visiting Disney’s Magic Kingdom Friday are now seeing the 50th anniversary crest that was added overnight to Cinderella Castle.

Cinderella Castle with 50th anniversary crest (McReynolds)

Walt Disney Imagineering and Walt Disney World teams began installing “EARidescent” décor pieces months ago ahead of “The World’s Most Magical Celebration.”

“Just when you thought our castle couldn’t get any more stunning … check out the golden 50th crest that was added last night,” Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle said in an Instagram post. “I happened to be in Magic Kingdom this morning and couldn’t resist getting a photo of it with some of our Cast Members.”

Cinderella Castle with 50th anniversary (McReynolds)

Along with the beautiful new crest, the castle’s new décor includes royal blue jewels, gold detailing, shimmering drapery and turrets around the castles’ towers. Disney said on its blog that Walt Disney Imagineering drew inspiration for the makeover from Disney legend Mary Blair’s vision of the classic film, “Cinderella.”

Cinderella Castle with 50th anniversary (McReynolds)

During the resort’s 50th anniversary plans, which begins on Oct. 1, Cinderella Castle will shimmer as one of the resort’s beacons of magic.

Other beacons of magic include Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s Tree of Life, The Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Spaceship Earth at EPCOT.

