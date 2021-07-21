Disney shares new poster for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World has shared a new poster that gives a hint at what’s to come on board the all-new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

The new interactive hotel is currently under construction near Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

[TRENDING: Lawmaker frustrated by COVID misinformation | Woman accused of skinny-dipping in stranger’s pool | VIDEO: See inside capsule during Blue Origin’s first passenger spaceflight]

Ad

The hotel will open to guests next year and will allow them to live an epic two-night, all immersive adventure.

Guests will board the Halcyon Starcruiser to begin their adventure.

Disney Parks Blog

On board the ship, guests will learn the traditional art of wielding a lightsaber, come in contact with unique Star Wars characters including Kylo Ren and Chewbacca, dine in the Crown of Corellia dining room and live out the ultimate Star Wars adventure.

“We’ll soon be sitting down with Disney Imagineers to discuss all things Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, and will share that conversation with you here on the Disney Parks Blog and other Disney social channels,” Disney said on its blog. “It will be the most in-depth discussion of this incredible new experience Walt Disney Imagineering has ever given publicly, so make sure you keep following us to find out more.”

Click here to learn more about Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

Ad

Guests can see a model of the ship right now in Walt Disney Presents at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.