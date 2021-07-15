First look: Adorable baby gorilla born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

New western lowland gorilla infant born on July 13 at Disney's Animal Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney’s Animal Kingdom is becoming a hot spot for animal births recently.

Earlier this week, Disney shared the news that a Nile hippopotamus calf was born in an area at the Kilimanjaro Safaris.

Now, Disney is sharing the news that a western lowland gorilla infant was born on Tuesday at the park.

The new photos, shared by animal keepers, show the baby with its mother, bonding in a backstage area of the park.

Guests visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom can see the other gorilla troop at the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail.

Disney hopes to share more details about the new gorilla infant and hippo calf soon.

Disney shared news last month about a new Masai giraffe born at the park.

Other animals born recently include Dash the Hartmann’s mountain zebra, Ranger the rhino and Ivy the mandrill.

