SeaWorld Orlando reimagines sea lion, otter show

ORLANDO, Fla. – The days of “Sea Lion High” are long gone, but the comedy from Clyde, Seamore and their friends is living on.

Guests visiting SeaWorld Orlando are now be treated to an all-new show at Sea Lion and Otter Stadium called “Sea Lion and Otter Spotlight.”

The show takes guests on an educational journey through the Pacific Point Marine Conservation Center, an area close to Pacific Point Preserve, a habitat for SeaWorld Orlando’s California sea lions and harbor seals.

Entrance to Pacific Point Preserve and Sea Lion and Otter Stadium (McReynolds)

Throughout the show, guests join two characters as they tour the facility and learn about the animal’s skills and behaviors, conservation efforts and threats the animals face in the wild.

Things go haywire when an otter steals the tour agenda and the two characters, alongside Clyde and Seamore, search to find it.

Sea Lion and Otter Spotlight at SeaWorld Orlando (McReynolds)

“This presentation is a wonderfully educational and thoroughly entertaining journey that will stay with you long after you’ve left SeaWorld,” SeaWorld said on its website.

The outside of Sea Lion and Otter Stadium has received a refreshed look for the all-new show.

Sea Lion & Otter Spotlight (McReynolds)

Leading up to the theater are new educational boards that give brief facts about sea lions in the wild.

Sea Lion & Otter Spotlight at SeaWorld Orlando (McReynolds)

The stage also sports new hints of blue-green colors with mustard color accents along the front.

The show is not only educational but interactive as well with several volunteer opportunities throughout. The sea lion and otter show is the latest experience at SeaWorld Orlando to get a refreshed look and story.

Sea Lion and Otter Spotlight at SeaWorld Orlando (McReynolds)

Just last month, the theme park began its all-new Dolphin Adventures show at Dolphin Theater.

On Wednesday, SeaWorld Orlando announced the theme park won two awards for being the number one amusement park and having the number one rollercoaster (Mako) in the U.S., selected by readers of USA TODAY.

The new show at Sea Lion and Otter Stadium will play daily at the theme park.

Guests are encouraged to check showtimes in the park or on the SeaWorld Mobile app.

