SeaWorld Orlando hosting summer-long hiring event

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando announced Thursday that its hosting a summer-long hiring event to fill a number of positions.

The virtual hiring events will take place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SeaWorld Orlando said applicants seeking a fun and dynamic theme park position are invited to apply now online.

Positions include food and beverage service ambassadors, prep cooks and line cooks and potential hires are eligible to receive a $1,000 hiring bonus.

The starting wage for food and beverage positions is $14.75 per hour.

Eligible ambassadors must be 16 and over to apply.

SeaWorld Orlando is also in the process of hiring actors for its first ever Howl-O-Scream Halloween event.

