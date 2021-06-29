Sesame Street Parade returning to SeaWorld Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Just in time for the summer season, SeaWorld Orlando announced Tuesday that it’s bringing back the award-winning Sesame Street Parade.

Families can join in on the music and fun as Elmo, Big Bird and friends make their way through the Sesame Street Land on colorful floats.

[TRENDING: Manatees dying at alarming rate | Latest on Fla. condo tower collapse | Is it legal to drive barefoot?]

The parade will return on weekends beginning July 10.

Ad

The parade has been on hold as the park rebounds due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SeaWorld Orlando said the best way to experience the Sesame Street Party Parade at the theme park is with an annual pass, which includes great benefit options including free parking, free guest tickets and more.

Click here for ticket offers and information.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.