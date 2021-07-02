SeaWorld Orlando to open Build-A-Bear workshop

SeaWorld Orlando and Build-A-Bear Workshop are Bringing Smiles to Guests of All Ages with the Opening of New In-Park Store

ORLANDO, Fla. – Guests visiting SeaWorld Orlando will soon have a new place to shop for a special souvenir.

The theme park on Friday said they will open a new Build-A-Bear workshop near the park’s Flamingo exhibit on Saturday.

Build-A-Bear is a one-of-a-kind global brand with stores located around the nation. SeaWorld said the store will allow visitors to imagine, discover, learn and create in a place that inspires them to make a special furry friend, and memories to last a lifetime.

Also located inside the store will be exclusive SeaWorld clothing and accessories for sale including t-shirts and special bear carriers.

SeaWorld said additional stuffed animals and items will be added in the coming months.

