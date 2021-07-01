Disney to add ‘Coco’ scene to ‘Mickey’s PhilharMagic’ attraction

ORLANDO, Fla. – Get ready to put on those opera glasses!

Fans of Disney’s “Mickey PhilharMagic” attraction are about to get a touch of Disney-Pixar’s “Coco.”

On Thursday, Disney said the music-themed attraction at Magic Kingdom will be getting an added scene from the popular 2017 film.

Disney said on its blog that guests will be tapping their toes and singing along with Miguel and Hector as they sing the song “Un Poco Loco.”

Disney and Pixar’s ‘Coco’ Coming to ‘Mickey’s PhilharMagic’ (Disney Parks Blog)

“The film’s fun, upbeat music and characters combined with the humor of Donald Duck marks the first time Disney and Pixar animators have worked on a creative endeavor where characters from both animation studios will be seen together on screen,” Disney described on its blog.

The changes will be happening first at Disney California Adventure and Disneyland Paris on July 17. Walt Disney World guests will see the new addition later this year just in time for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration.

Disney said they tapped the film’s original music composers to produce the unique scene.

Donald Duck inside gift shop outside ‘Mickey’s PhilharMagic’ at Magic Kingdom (McReynolds)

Guests will enjoy this new scene alongside all of the show’s current fan-favorite musical numbers including “Be Our Guest” from “Beauty and the Beast,” “Part of Your World” from “The Little Mermaid,” and “I Just Can’t Wait To Be King” from “The Lion King.”

