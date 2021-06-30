In-person races returning to Walt Disney World

runDisney 2021-2022 Race Season to Include Four Race Weekends and New Offerings

ORLANDO, Fla. – After more than a year, Walt Disney World announced on Wednesday that in-person races are returning to the resort.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Disney was forced to transition all of its races to virtual options for runners to continue to participate last year.

Disney said as COVID-19 guidelines may change before the return to on-site running at Walt Disney World, race weekends may not include every element from previous years. However, they said there will be some exciting new elements this season to enhance the runner experience.

Take a look at the races for this season below as well as the registration dates.

The first race of the 2021-2022 season will be the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend powered by AfterShokz, which runs Nov. 4-7.

“The 2021 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend, themed Wickedly Delicious, will celebrate beloved Disney villains and will feature the Disney Wine & Dine 5K, 10K, Half Marathon, and Disney Two Course Challenge (10K and half marathon), with in-person and virtual options available for all four,” Disney said in a news release. “The Post-Race Party will cap off the weekend, allowing runners to celebrate their accomplishments with family and friends at EPCOT with exclusive, after-hours access to the park and the International Food & Wine Festival.”

Club runDisney Gold and Platinum registration for the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend begins July 6., general registration opens July 13 at 10 a.m., general registration for virtual races opens July 16.

The Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend, which draws in thousands of runners from across the country, will be held on Jan. 5-9, 2022.

Disney said the theme of the 2022 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend will honor the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World which kicks off Oct. 1 at the resort.

The race weekend will consist of a 5K, 10K, Half marathon, and Disney two-course challenge (Goofy’s Race (10K) and half marathon), Dopey challenge (All races) with in-person and virtual options available for all races.

Club runDisney Gold & Platinum registration opens July 20, general registration for In-person races opens July 27 at 10 a.m., and general registration for virtual races opens July 30.

The Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend will begin Feb. 24 - 27, 2022 at Walt Disney World.

“This year racing is even more incredible for princesses and princes everywhere. Taking place during the magic of the Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary celebration, the Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend features events for all skill levels, coveted regal medals and Disney entertainment,” Disney said on its website “Be inspired by some of your favorite Disney heroes to new heights of courage and kindness that propel you triumphantly to the finish line that ends with happily ever after!”

The race weekend will consist of sunrise yoga, 5K, 10K, Half marathon, and Disney Fairy Tale Challenge (all races). Virtual options will also be available for all races.

Club runDisney Gold & Platinum registration opens Aug. 17, general registration for in-person races opens Aug. 24 at 10 a.m., and general registration for virtual races opens Aug. 27.

All-new for this running season is the runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend at Walt Disney World Resort.

It will step off on March 31 - April 3, 2022.

“You never know what to expect, except that it’s going to be fun and distinctively runDisney. Best of all, it doesn’t matter if you just laced up your first pair of running shoes or you’re a runDisney veteran who’s been around the block—literally—a few hundred times,” Disney described on its website. “The runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend is as much about the smiles as it is about the miles. But one thing’s for sure, you won’t want to miss this year’s event, because—surprise!—it’s going to be a whole new theme next year.”

No registration dates have been announced yet, but Disney said they hope to release more details in the future.

Click here for more information on runDisney events and training tips.

