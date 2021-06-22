Disney shares popular theme park recipes in special-edition magazine

Disney Parks and Delish Launch New Delish Loves Disney Featuring Favorite Recipes From Around the World

ORLANDO, Fla. – Have you ever tried something at one of Walt Disney World’s theme parks and wished you had the recipe to make it at home?

We may have a solution now.

Disney shared details Monday about the all-new “Delish Loves Disney” magazine.

Disney Parks have teamed up with the fastest-growing food media brand on the internet, Delish, to bring your favorite foods to your kitchen table. Whether it’s a candy apple, Dole Whip, Canadian cheddar cheese soup from Le Cellier at EPCOT or a Ronto Wrap from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

“Delish Loves Disney features more than 50 recipes from our parks and resorts around the world – including 15 never-before-published – with a mix of scrumptious entrees, iconic Disney Parks’ snacks and some of our most beloved items that feature a variety of healthful ingredients,” Disney said on its blog. “It showcases how food and beverage is an integral part of the experience at our parks and resorts and we constantly strive to surprise and delight our guests with food and beverages that celebrate a variety of nutritious ingredients – such as seafood, legumes, and veggies – in a delicious way.”

In addition to the recipes, Disney said the Delish editors shared memories and insider tips about their experiences inside Disney parks.

The magazine is not just focused on Walt Disney World, Delish also dives into the foods at Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure.

“Delish Loves Disney” can be purchased only through Amazon for $13.99.

Bon Appétit!

