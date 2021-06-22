Disney cast members celebrate international yoga day at Magic Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World cast members arrived at the Magic Kingdom bright and early Monday morning to celebrate international yoga day.

Photos show a select number of Disney cast members spread out down Main Street U.S.A. and across the Cinderella Castle hub.

Disney cast members participate in International Yoga Day on June 21, 2021 (Walt Disney World Cast and Community)

Disney said these events continued its commitment to deliver unique experiences for cast and to encourage healthy living and self-care, while supporting cast member balance and wellness. Cast members and employees from across The Walt Disney Company also got the chance to participate in a virtual yoga event. Disney said the event was streamed from in front of the Millennium Falcon at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Need your own Disney moment of Zen?

Take in the sights and sounds of sunrise over the Magic Kingdom in the video below.

