Disney gives reopening dates for Casey’s Corner, Cítricos and other restaurants

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World on Tuesday announced the reopening dates for several popular restaurants at some of its theme parks and resorts.

Many of the dining locations have been closed since March 2020, when Walt Disney World shut its doors to guests due to the coronavirus pandemic.

[TRENDING: Manatees dying at alarming rate | Latest on Fla. condo tower collapse | Is it legal to drive barefoot?]

At Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, guests will soon be able to step in and eat at the newly reimagined Cítricos, which pays homage to “Mary Poppins Returns.”

Ad

The newly reimagined Citricos inside Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa at Walt Disney World Resort. (Disney)

“Taking subtle cues from the movie’s animated sequence, the dining room brings guests into a fanciful garden setting where you can ‘trip a little light fantastic’ as you experience the restaurant surrounded by the glow from decorative lamps and chandeliers,” Disney said on its blog. “Entrées include Butter-poached Florida Cobia with mashed fingerling potatoes, grilled asparagus, and local mushrooms with a grapefruit beurre blanc or a delicious Guava Barbequed Short Ribs with aged cheddar creamy grits, roasted poblano, curtido slaw, and Brussels sprouts.”

Cítricos will open to guests on July 15, with bookings available on July 1.

Disney said Trail’s End Restaurant at The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort will reopen July 17 with hearty family-style skillets for breakfast and dinner.

Ad

Trail’s End Restaurant at The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort will reopen July 17 (Disney)

“Mosey on over to Fort Wilderness to start your morning with an oven-fresh pastry basket and berry granola yogurt parfait for the table, followed by a hearty family-style skillet with smoked brisket and eggs, bacon, sausage, and cheesy potato casserole,” Disney officials described on the company blog. “Dinner at Trail’s End is a rootin’ tootin’ good time that starts with hushpuppies and skillet cornbread with a chopped garden salad for the table. The family-style Smokehouse Skillet comes with pecan-smoked brisket, rotisserie chicken, andouille sausage, fingerlings potatoes, green beans, and buttered corn on the cob.”

At Magic Kingdom Park, Disney said Casey’s Corner on Main Street, U.S.A., will reopen Wednesday with its classic all-beef hot dogs. The adjacent Plaza Ice Cream Parlor will reopen July 7 with all the favorite flavors in a cup or cone along with Barq’s root beer floats and Coca-Cola floats.

Ad

Casey’s Corner on Main Street, U.S.A. (Disney)

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the quick service stop Eight Spoon Café has now reopened to guests and is serving up baked macaroni and cheese and pulled pork jelly donut sandwiches. The nearby Dino Diner will reopen Sunday and will once again be serving up Dino-Rama chili-cheese dogs and corn chip pies.

Eight Spoon Café at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park is now open (Disney)

On Wednesday, Disney will launch the all-new Disney Family Night Dinner option.

The family-style dining bundle includes a take-out shareable meal, sweet treats and an original card-type game inspired by Disney characters. Disney Family Night Dinner is available from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. through mobile order at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

Ad

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.