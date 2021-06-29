Crayola Experience takes a dive with new ocean experience

ORLANDO, Fla. – Crayola Experience Orlando is set to dive into an ocean adventure packed full of aquatic-themed attractions and activities.

The attraction located at the Florida Mall is teaming up with OceanX, a leading global nonprofit ocean exploration organization, for a tidal wave of color and creativity.

“Just as Crayola Experience brings Crayola to life, this collaboration with OceanX will bring the wonders of the ocean to life for tens of thousands of children by engaging them in a fun and amazing experience through the mysterious playground of the deep blue,” said Victoria Lozano, executive vice president & general manager of Crayola attractions and retail.

During the limited-time adventure, guests can take an “underwater” photo, sculpt an ocean creature, learn about ocean wonders and conservation efforts, build a “coral reef” out of recycled marker caps and so much more.

Crayola Experience OceanX Adventure (Crayola Experience)

“Crayola and OceanX are two organizations both dedicated to pushing creative boundaries and expanding the collective imagination. We’re so excited to partner on this project inviting young explorers across the nation to discover the uncharted and largely unexplored underwater universe,” said Mark Dalio, OceanX Founder and Creative Director.

The undersea adventure is included in the price of admission.

The immersive aquatic-themed takeover tour debuts July 3 and runs through the 25.

Click here to learn more and to buy tickets.

