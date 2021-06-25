‘Mickey’s Search Party:’ Disney on Ice coming to Amway Center

ORLANDO, Fla. – The family-favorite show, Disney on Ice, is returning to Orlando’s Amway Center this fall with an all-new story called “Mickey’s Search Party.”

Guests will embark on a quest with Mickey Mouse and his pals as they follow Captain Hook’s treasure map for clues to find Tinker Bell after the villain attempts to capture her magic. Along the way, guests will see a number of Disney characters including Miguel from Disney-Pixar’s “Coco,” Elsa from “Frozen,” “Toy Story” characters, Moana and so much more.

Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party (Feld Entertainment)

Officials said the adventure delivers compelling storytelling through multi-leveled production numbers.

Feld Entertainment, the company behind the show, is working closely with venue partners to establish COVID-19 health and safety standards in accordance with all federal, state and local guidelines. Officials said face coverings are strongly encouraged, regardless of vaccination status. Full details on Feld Entertainment Guest Wellness Enhancements can be found here.

Disney On Ice presents “Mickey’s Search Party” will take place at the Amway Center from Sept. 3-5.

Disney On Ice preferred customers can purchase advance tickets starting on July 27, with general public tickets go on sale Aug. 3.

Click here to learn more about the show and for ticket information.