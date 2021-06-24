Incredible renovations coming to Disney’s Contemporary Resort

As part of the ongoing evolution of the Disney Resorts Collection at Walt Disney World Resort. All nine floors of guest rooms in the A-frame tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort are being completely reimagined.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World is giving a first look at the new renovations coming to Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

These changes are underway on all nine floors of the popular resort’s iconic A-frame contemporary tower.

Disney said guests will see new futuristic looks that blend a sleek monorail motif with some favorite characters from Pixar Animation Studios’ Incredibles films. Photos shared on Disney’s blog show characters including Jack-Jack, Frozone and Edna Mode on guest room pillows and artwork.

Disney said they hope to have most of the guest renovations done by this fall, just in time for the resort’s 18-month celebration in honor of its 50th anniversary. Disney officials said once the tower guest rooms are complete, work will begin on the rooms inside the Garden Wing out on the shore of Bay Lake.

In addition to the changes in the guest rooms, the hotel lobby is also getting some changes.

Disney said the hotel lobby will soon have modern art pieces as well as historical, behind-the-scenes photographs of the iconic resort in developments and under construction.

Imagineers are also in the process of closing the hotel’s restaurant, “The Wave... of American Flavors,” to reimagine the dining experience by the fall celebration. No date has been announced about the temporary closure.

