Disney to brighten up International Drive with dynamic art display, records say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Theme park billboards along International Drive or Interstate 4 are nothing new, but soon Walt Disney World could be taking their advertising to a new level.

Disney has secured the opportunity to build a dynamic art display at the Hollywood Plaza Garage at 8050 International Drive, Orange County records show.

[TRENDING: Daytona Beach officer shot in head | Video: Building collapse near Miami | Young sisters found dead in Fla. canal]

Under the proposed plan, which is being developed by Winter Park group AOA, the ribbonlike technology will be seen from the entire north, west and south façades of the building, as well as from nearby I-4. Creators said the technology will have the ability to change or move and will feature artwork including the Walt Disney Company’s iconic characters, franchises and famous attractions.

Ad

Conceptual rendering of new digital technology along International Drive (AOA Builds)

Project leaders are teaming up with Japan-based Mitsubishi Electric Corporation to help build, protect and maintain the large display.

Conceptual renderings released in the report show “Toy Story” characters on the ribbon promoting Disney’s Hollywood Studios Toy Story Land.

Permits were filed with Orange County and approved earlier this month. The dynamic art display will serve as an energizing art installation furthering the I-Drive 2040 plan, which was approved by the board of county commissioners in 2015.

Disney said the new digital technology will be an I-Drive icon at the entrance of Sand Lake Road and will further the Orange County Dynamic Art program’s intent and purpose to promote broader scale works of art visible to the public, encouraging creativity and developing a strong sense of place in Orange County.

Ad

Records also state that Disney plans to take over a first-floor retail space in the Hollywood Plaza.

Disney has not commented on the project.

Records show graphical renderings are “conceptual only” and are not necessarily reflective of the eventual digitally displayed “artwork”.