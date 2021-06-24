‘The Office’ cast to reunite at MegaCon Orlando

THE CAST OF “THE OFFICE” TO REUNITE AT MEGACON ORLANDO

ORLANDO, Fla. – America’s favorite Dunder Mifflin team is headed to the comic, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming convention, MegaCon Orlando this summer.

Fans of the popular series will have the opportunity to meet, get autographs and listen to a Q&A from stars David Koechner (Todd Packer), Leslie Baker (Stanley Hudson), Kate Flannery (Meredith Palmer) and Oscar Nuñez (Oscar Martinez).

Other celebrities scheduled to appear at this year’s convention include “Arrow” star Stephen Amell, “The Mummy” star Brendan Fraser, “Star Trek” cast members William Shatner, Brent Spiner and George Takei, and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star James Marsters.

Comic fans can meet legendary artist George Pérez in his last appearance before retirement.

MegaCon Orlando will run August 12-15 at the Orange County Convention Center.

The convention was originally scheduled to happen in March, but leaders adjusted the dates due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Single-day tickets and limited four-day passes are available for purchase now on MegaCon Orlando’s website. Officials said before July 28, single-day tickets begin at $20 for adults, $15 for students ages 13-17, and $10 for children ages 6-12.