Petitions to keep Jeff Bezos in space garner over 100,000 signatures

FILE - In this Thursday, May 9, 2019, file photo, Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. The price to rocket into space next month with Bezos and his brother is a cool $28 million. That was the winning bid during the live online auction Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Many people want Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to remain off of planet Earth permanently when he blasts off into space next month.

According to Newsweek, petitions to keep the tech mogul in space have garnered more than 100,000 signatures.

Bezos and his brother, Mark, are set to travel into space on July 20 with Bezos’ private rocket company Blue Origin.

A third person, whose name hasn’t been revealed, will also be traveling with them.

Blue Origin announced that it had a third passenger after a vacant seat sold at auction for $28 million.