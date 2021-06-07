Jeff Bezos going to space on first crewed flight of Blue Origin rocket

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - In this June 6, 2019, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the the Amazon re:MARS convention in Las Vegas. Amazon said Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, that Bezos is stepping down as CEO later in the year, a role he's had since he founded the company nearly 30 years ago. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Jeff Bezos is going to space.

The Amazon CEO says he will be flying on the first crewed flight aboard his Blue Origin rocket.

[TRENDING: Red-headed reptiles roam Fla. | Boy caught in roll-up gate dies | Aiden Fucci’s mom arrested in murder case]

The 59-foot rocket ship, New Shepard, will take an 11-minute flight on July 15.

The spacecraft is expected to reach more than 60 miles above earth.

Blue Origin says Bezos’ younger brother, Mark Bezos, will also be one of the six people aboard the capsule.

Ad

One seat will be given to the winner of a month-long auction that’s currently in progress.

The bidding now stands at more than $2.8 million.