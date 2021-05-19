Blue Origin to release highest bid in space tourism auction

FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017 photo provided by Blue Origin shows the New Shepard Crew Capsule 2.0 after landing in west Texas during a test. Named after the first American in space, Alan Shepard, the spacecraft made a 10-minute suborbital flight. An instrumented test dummy was aboard, named Mannequin Skywalker. (Blue Origin via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Blue Origin is set to reveal the highest bid so far in its auction for a seat on the company’s first crew flight.

Bidding began earlier this year for a seat on the New Shepard spacecraft. However, the company, founded by billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, will unseal the bids.

A live auction is set for June 12 to decide the ultimate winner, with all proceeds to be donated to Club for the Future, a foundation meant to inspire kids to study science.

The New Shepard rocket and capsule is designed to fly six passengers into suborbital space.

Blue Origin plans to launch the crew on July 20 from its launch facility in Texas. That also marks the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.