Blue Origin auctioning off seat on New Shepard rocket to support its STEM nonprofit

Jeff Bezos and his company Blue Origin are ready to fly humans onboard its New Shepard suborbital rocket but for a big price tag.

Blue Origin opened an online auction Tuesday to bid for one seat on board the capsule for a 10-minute flight to the edge of space.

The company announced it’s ready to fly customers after 15 successful launches and landings from Texas with the New Shepard rocket and the astronaut capsule.

“On this day 60 years ago, Alan Shepard made history by becoming the first American to fly to space,” Blue Origin wrote in a news release. “In the decades since, fewer than 600 astronauts have been to space above the Kármán Line to see the borderless Earth and the thin limb of our atmosphere. They all say this experience changes them.”

The winning bid amount will help fund Blue Origin’s nonprofit Club for the Future, a foundation providing science, technology, engineering and math education materials and allowing children to send postcards in the spacecraft.

The bidding war has three phases, according to a news release.

