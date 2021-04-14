Blue Origin targeting another flight from Texas with astronaut dress rehearsal

Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket and capsule launch from the company's west Texas launch site on Jan. 14, 2021 marking the 14th suborbital flight for the company. (Image: Blue Origin)

Blue Origin plans to launch its New Shepard rocket on another sub-orbital flight from West Texas Wednesday and as the company inches closer to adding humans on board some employees will conduct astronaut operations as if they were launching.

The company — founded by billionaire, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos — is targeting 11:56 a.m. ET to launch New Shepard from its launch site in Van Horn, Texas. The flight will mark the 15th sub-orbital launch for New Shepard.

Blue Origin plans to eventually launch paying customers in the capsule. For Wednesday’s flight, employees will stand in for those commercial astronauts taking the final steps before launch but won’t be going along for the ride.

According to an update from Blue Origin, personnel will climb the launch tower, get into their seats, buckle in and conduct a communications check with the Capsule Communicator. The hatch will then briefly close as teams prepare for launch but the astronaut stand-ins will then get out before the actual liftoff.

One of those personnel included New Shepard design Senior Director Gary Lai, who is considered “the architect” of the New Shepard capsule and has been with the company for 17 years.

Two of the astronaut stand-ins, including Lai and Blue Origin Vice President of Legal Audrey Powers got inside the capsule and strapped in atop the fully fueled rocket.

As featured on today’s #NewShepard webcast, Caitlin takes us on a tour of Launch Site One for the first time. Take a look at what astronauts will see and do before their flight to space. pic.twitter.com/ZASlxqADYj — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) April 14, 2021

The company has yet to provide a timeline as to when it will begin launching people. Those customers will arrive at the facility in Texas three days before their flight where they will live in the astronaut village not far from Launch Complex 1 and train for their flight, according to Blue Origin Astronaut and New Glenn Sales Director Ariane Cornell.

“We are well on our way to flying astronauts,” Cornell said during Wednesday’s launch livestream. Later saying, “we will not be flying them to space but we are doing just about everything but today.”

The company also revealed that a Blue Origin employee will be embedded with the commercial astronauts overseeing their training and events leading up to launch in a position known as CrewMember 7.

After New Shepard launches and the capsule separates, reaching the edge of space, both will return to land in Texas.

What will be headed along for the journey will be Blue Origin’s test dummy Mannequin Skywalker and postcards from 25,000 students as part of Blue Origin’s Club for the Future website.

The launch will be livestreamed beginning about 1 hour before liftoff.

Check back for updates during the countdown.

