Do you hear that? Disney to test fireworks ahead of restart

ORLANDO, Fla. – People who live near or around Walt Disney World will soon hear the once familiar sounds of fireworks.

Disney said they would be testing fireworks at Magic Kingdom Saturday and Tuesday night, ahead of the revival of firework spectaculars set to return July 1 at the resort.

“Put on your favorite pajamas, cozy up and look to the skies,” Disney officials said in a Facebook post. ”We understand the evening noise impacts may not be ideal and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to your routines. We hope you enjoy the show! “

Disney said the firework testing would happen after regular park hours.

Firework displays have been suspended since the theme parks reopening following a months-long closure due to the pandemic.

Happily Ever After at Walt Disney World (Disney)

On July 1, Happily Ever After will once again transform Cinderella Castle with “lights, projections and pyrotechnics, as moments from favorite Disney stories encourage you to grab hold of your dreams and make them come true,” Disney said on its blog. “And as part of the ongoing transformation of EPCOT, “EPCOT Forever” will produce a spectacle of fireworks, music and lighting effects over World Showcase Lagoon, highlighting the themes of innovation, exploration, imagination and celebration at the core of the park’s past, present and future.”

Disney officials said fireworks have been a tradition at Disney theme parks since 1957.

