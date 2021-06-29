First class dinner gala returning to Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you have ever dreamed of dining like one of the guests onboard the famous Titanic, now is your chance once again.

Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition — 7324 International Drive, Orlando — announced on Tuesday that its popular first-class dinner gala is returning on July 2.

[TRENDING: Manatees dying at alarming rate | Latest on Fla. condo tower collapse | Is it legal to drive barefoot?]

Guests can join Captain Smith, Margaret “Molly” Brown, and additional first-class passengers for a night to remember. The reserved dinner event includes a Captain’s cocktail party, a tour of Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition, a first-class dinner, and reenactments of the night of April 14, 1912.

Ad

Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition in Orlando is Now Open Daily (WKMG)

The meal includes a garden salad & rolls with butter, fresh soup, chicken versailles, sirloin, baked potatoes, green beans and a dessert featuring chocolate mousse with a brownie. Children’s meals include chicken fingers with mac and cheese.

The dinner gala happens every Friday and Saturday night beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for adults begin at $69, children tickets are $42.

Reservations are required and can be booked here.

Special health and safety guidelines are in place during the dinner gala including employee temperature screenings, hand sanitizer through exhibit, social distancing between seats at dinner table and enhanced cleaning.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.