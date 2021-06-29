Mermaids swim into Clearwater Marine Aquarium

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Mermaids are making a splash at Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

Now through July 15, guests visiting the aquarium can see mermaids swimming around the newly expanded Ruth & J.O. Stone Dolphin Complex, take photos up-close, try some delicious mermaid-inspired treats and even take a swim with them during a virtual reality experience.

Officials said the enchanting mermaids will be swimming daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Guests can also get photos with a mermaid from 10 – 11:30 a.m., 12:30 – 2 p.m. and 3 – 4:30 p.m.

Clearwater Marine Aquarium opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m.

The Mermaid Tales experience is free with admission. The virtual reality experience is an added charge.

Guests may pre-purchase tickets online or purchase tickets onsite upon arrival.

Clearwater Marine Aquarium is a nonprofit working marine rescue center dedicated to inspiring the human spirit through leadership in education, research, rescue, rehabilitation and release. Its most popular residents include Winter and Hope, two dolphins featured in the Dolphin Tale films in 2011 and 2014.

In addition to the mermaids, the aquarium also has its new educational exhibit, Whales: Living With Giants. It is open through Aug. 31.

