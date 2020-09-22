Run Disney turns two 2021 race weekends virtual

ORLANDO, Fla. – The coronavirus pandemic claims another popular event.

Run Disney announced Tuesday that two of its 2021 race weekends will now be held virtually.

The 2021 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend and the 2021 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend will now both be virtual events, similar to the 2020 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon weekend coming up this fall, according to its website.

“During this unusual time, race organizers around the world continue to pause on hosting in-person race events that draw large crowds,” Run Disney officials said on its website.

Registered participants can get a full refund for the race if they registered on RunDisney.com or they can convert to the new virtual event, which can be completed anywhere.

Those runners who complete the virtual race will receive a medal for their distance run and a race shirt.

If you were signed up to run one of the races, be on the lookout for an email on Wednesday that will include instructions on making your registration selection.

Your choice has to be made by Oct. 7.

Additional registrations will be opened by Run Disney on Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. now that the event has gone virtual.

If you registered through a charity or tour operator, Run Disney said to reach out to the organization directly.

