Disney Cruise Line extends cancelations through mid-Decemeber

Disney Cruise Line is extending its cancellations of sailings through mid-December.

The cruise line said the cancellations are due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney officials said all cruises are canceled for the Disney Fantasy through at least Dec. 6.

For other ships, like the Disney Dream and Wonder, cancellations are in effect through Dec. 11.

The rest of Disney’s fleet will not leave the port until Dec. 12 or later.

[TRENDING: Mom kicked off flight after toddler won’t wear mask | Cops: Man stabs librarian in eye with scissors | UCF to conduct random COVID-19 tests on students]

Previously, the cruise line canceled its sailings through November, but as cases of COVID-19 continued to rise and the hunt for a vaccine continues, the cruise line decided to extend the cancellations to keep guests and employees safe.

Anyone who booked a cruise before the cancellations will receive a full refund, Disney officials said.