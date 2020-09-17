Disney World hopes to reopen one of its water parks in March

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Disney World officials say they hope to reopen Typhoon Lagoon or Blizzard Beach on March 7.

Park officials acknowledged they have to get government approval before they reopen one of the water parks.

Phased reopening plans will be released at a later date, according to park officials.

The water parks have not reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Epcot, Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom are open at 50% capacity.

Any guest who has a pass or ticket impacted by the current closures of the water parks can talk to Disney about their options at 407-934-7639.

Park officials said they will continue to monitor the pandemic and its impact on Florida.

Disney said they will continue to look for the right time to welcome back more guests and cast members.