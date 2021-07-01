The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle returns to Universal Orlando Resort

ORLANDO, Fla. – The bright lights and magical spells are returning to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, beginning Thursday night.

Universal Orlando said the Nighttime Lights At Hogwarts Castle projection show is coming back for guests to view.

The five-minute projection show transforms Hogwarts Castle at Islands of Adventure into a dazzling spectacle that is mixed with music and lights. Fans of the Harry Potter series will watch as the Hogwarts Sorting Hat walks them through and celebrates the schoolhouses of Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff.

According to the Universal Orlando website, the popular show will play approximately every 20 minutes from dusk to park close.

The show is the latest piece of entertainment to return to the resort as Universal rolls out new offerings for its guests to enjoy.

Last weekend, Universal Orlando brought back its popular Universal Superstar Parade at Universal Studios.

👀 look whats coming back tonight! The Universal Superstar parade pic.twitter.com/ms1fEqNTAn — Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) June 26, 2021

