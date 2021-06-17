‘Jack is Back:’ Iconic Halloween Horror Nights character returns for 30th year

ORLANDO, Fla. – You can run, but you can’t hide! Notorious horror icon, Jack the clown, is returning to Halloween Horror Nights this year.

“Jack’s return to Halloween Horror Nights 2021 will be fraught with terror and fear as the grisly circus clown invades every corner of this year’s event with unsuspecting “Jack Attacks” that will send guests running for their lives,” officials said in a news release. “His ominous and unrelenting presence will infiltrate every aspect of the event – from the streets, to the haunted houses to the places guests would least expect – leaving nowhere to turn and nowhere to hide.”

According to the Halloween Horror Nights website, officials have 10 all-new terrifying haunted houses, five scare zones and live entertainment planned for the event’s 30th year. Back in March, Universal announced the first haunted house would be Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice, which had a short preview for guests during Universal’s daytime event last year.

On Thursday, Universal Orlando began selling a limited-release t-shirt featuring Jack, both online and in Universal Studios.

Universal Orlando said all-new this year, the scares will flood into resort hotels. At Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort, guests can visit the limited-time experience “Jack’d Up.” Officials said guests get a closer look into the chaotic world of Jack and some of the sinister environments inspired by his past invasions of Halloween Horror Nights. The hotel’s Swizzle Lounge lobby bar will transform into the “Horror Icons Bar,” featuring specialty beverages and snacks inspired by the event’s most infamous icons, and props and costumes that pay an eerie homage to Halloween Horror Nights past.

Select tickets are on sale now for Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights.

Universal said guests can save up to $52 on a single-night event ticket when purchasing online.

Various event upgrades are also available like the R.I.P. Tours, a guided tour experience that provides priority V.I.P. access to the haunted houses; Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tours, a daytime, lights-on tour of the haunted houses that offers a glimpse into how the scares are brought to life and more.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Sept. 3 and runs through Halloween night.

