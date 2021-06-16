Universal’s Aventura Hotel reopens to guests

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal’s Aventura Hotel has now reopened to guests.

The sleek and modern hotel closed to guests last August due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Universal said Aventura’s opening marks the first time since the pandemic that all Universal Orlando Resort hotels are open and available to book. Guests now have eight amazing hotels to choose from that include something for every style and budget.

Located just around the corner from Universal’s Volcano Bay water park, guests staying at Aventura Hotel receive exclusive benefits including early theme park admission, free shuttle transportation, select Universal CityWalk venue access and free merchandise delivery.

The reopening comes just one week after Universal Orlando opened its newest attraction, the Jurassic World: Velocicoaster.

