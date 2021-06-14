Universal to open new Asian Bend the Bao quick service restaurant

UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT TO OPEN ALL-NEW ASIAN FUSION QUICK SERVICE FOOD VENUE – BEND THE BAO – AT UNIVERSAL CITYWALK ON JUNE 15

ORLANDO, Fla – Universal Orlando said Monday that it’s set to open the new food Asian food venue, Bend The Bao, at CityWalk on June 15.

The new venue takes over the former Fusion Bistro Sushi & Sake Bar that closed in April.

Universal said the new venue will feature a variety of delicious items that fuse popular Asian cuisine with diverse ingredients like crab cakes, pork belly, kimchee fried chicken and more.

“Incredibly-colorful pop art representing the creatures of the Chinese Zodiac will welcome guests to the venue, where they can grab tasty bao buns like the Crab Cake Baowith Maryland-style crab cake, shredded lettuce and mustard aioli, the Duck Bao with braised duck, kimchee slaw, XO sauce, cilantro and five-spice aioli, and more,” officials described in a news release.

Bend The Bao will be located on the second level of Universal CityWalk near the exit to Universal Cinemark theatre.

Universal said the new venue will open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

