Renowned artist, conservationist Guy Harvey to visit SeaWorld Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – World-renowned artist and conservationist Dr. Guy Harvey is set to meet guests and talk about his new book, “Guy Harvey’s Underwater World,” at SeaWorld Orlando.

On June 18 and 19, guests with reserved park admission are invited to join Harvey for meet-and-greets, autographs, and photo opportunities.

Meet-and-greet opportunities will be at SeaWorld Orlando’s Waterfront restaurant and will run select times Saturday beginning at 10:30 a.m., and Sunday at 10 a.m.

SeaWorld said the world-renowned artist will also have his fifth, and newest book, on hand for purchase and to have signed. In his fifth published book, Harvey’s global fishing and diving adventures are presented in strikingly beautiful, visually stunning scenes during his expeditions around the world.

During the special weekend, Harvey will meet guests during special dining experiences including:

Evening with Guy Harvey Prix Fixe Dinner at Sharks Underwater Grill: Guests can enjoy dinner at Sharks Underwater Grill hosted by Harvey, on Friday, June 18. The dinner purchase includes a copy of Harvey’s newest book, “Underwater World,” and an exclusive book signing and meet-and-greet before dinner

Dinner with Guy Harvey at Dine with Orcas: Enjoy a delicious dinner and mingle with Harvey at Dine with Orcas on Saturday, June 19

Guy Harvey mural outside of SeaWorld Orlando's Mako roller-coaster (McReynolds)

Harvey will return to SeaWorld Orlando on Nov. 6 and Nov. 7.

Click here to learn more about Guy Harvey Weekend at SeaWorld Orlando.

