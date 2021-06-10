Fun Spot to celebrate birthday with opening of new Sky Hawk attraction

Sky Hawk at Fun Spot America will be opening Saturday, June 12

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fun Spot America said Thursday that it will introduce Sky Hawk to its Orlando park on Saturday.

Sky Hawk is a 90-foot swing ride that will provide 24 guests the option of traditional seating or side-by-side horizontal (prone) seating.

Riders will feel like they’re flying as they get incredible views of the Orlando skyline.

The swing will make 10 revolutions per minute as its tower lights up in purple, magenta, yellow and orange.

Sky Hawk at Fun Spot America (Fun Spot)

Fun Spot America officials said SkyHawk will be opening just in time the park’s 23rd Birthday Celebration, which is happening June 12th.

Sky Hawk will be located on the north side of the park between the roller coasters White Lightning and Freedom Flyer.

The attraction will become the 31st ride at the park, officials said.

