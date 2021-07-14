Mostly Cloudy icon
Meet Stanley: Busch Gardens welcomes new baby giraffe calf

Giraffe born same day Tampa Bay Lightning won championship game

Landon McReynolds, Producer

TAMPA, Fla. – The same night the Tampa Bay Lightning won the championship game, Busch Gardens welcomed a new giraffe calf.

The giraffe’s name, Stanley, is a perfect fit for the city that has won championship games for the NHL and NFL in recent months.

Stanley, was born to first-time mom, Angel, near the theme park’s Serengeti Plain.

On Tuesday, the theme park shared the first images of Stanley walking around an area bonding with his mom.

Busch Gardens said once Stanley reaches key growth milestones, the pair will join the giraffe herd on Busch Gardens’ 65-acre Serengeti Plain, including Stanley’s grandmother, Cupid.

To celebrate the big championship game, Busch Gardens is offering guests two free beer samples at the Garden Gate café each day through July 31.

