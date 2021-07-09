Cheers! SeaWorld Orlando brings back free beer for limited time

ORLANDO, Fla. – Get ready to drink up!

SeaWorld Orlando is bringing back free beer for guests for a limited time.

Now through Aug. 12, any guests 21 and over can enjoy a free 12-ounce beer while at the theme park.

Each guest can receive one free complimentary beer per theme park visit.

The beer will be available from 11:30 a.m. to park close at Mama’s Pretzel Kitchen Patio Bar, which is located near Shamu Stadium and the park’s Sesame Street Land. SeaWorld said the beer offerings will rotate out periodically.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced on Thursday that it was giving out free beers to guests after the Tampa Bay Lighting took home the Stanley Cup.

The 7-ounce beers will be available from 11:30 a.m. to park close at the Garden Gate Café through the month of July.

Reservations are still required for both theme parks.

