Mysterious ‘Haunting of Hill House’ coming to Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando announced Thursday that the critically acclaimed Netflix series “The Haunting of Hill House” will be at Halloween Horror Nights this year.

As guests walk through the maze they will see iconic scenes from the series, including the omni-powerful Red Room - the heart of Hill House, the infamous Hall of Statues, the terrifying ghost in the basement and several apparitions including the Bent-Neck Lady.

Universal said in a news release that upon its release, Netflix’s “The Haunting of Hill House” became a worldwide phenomenon of unsettling proportions that elevated the horror television genre. The show was created, directed and executive-produced by horror mastermind Mike Flanagan — who also directed the films ”Hush,” “Oculus,” “Gerald’s Game” — and executive-produced by Trevor Macy.

“I have loved Halloween Horror Nights for so long,” Flanagan said. “Some of my favorite memories of Halloween were made at Universal Studios, screaming and laughing with my friends. It is such an honor to be included among such fantastic Haunts, and I’m so glad that fans will be able to walk the halls of Hill House this Halloween.”

The chilling horror story follows members of the Crain family who are haunted by long-dormant fears stemming from their time living in the menacing Hill House as children and then forced to face the ghosts of its grisly past.

“It’s a nightmare come true to bring Netflix’s ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ to life for our guests this year at ‘Halloween Horror Nights,’” said Charles Gray, senior show director for Entertainment Creative Development at Universal Orlando Resort. “The show brought true horror to the masses, similar to what we’ve provided our guests at this event for nearly 30 years – Hill House is a perfect fit for ‘Halloween Horror Nights’ as it enters a new decade of fear.”

Halloween Horror Nights will begin on Sept. 3 at Universal Orlando.

Other haunted houses this year include Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice.

The iconic Halloween Horror Nights icon, Jack, will also be featured throughout this year’s event.

