Disney shares details about new adventures coming to Jungle Cruise attraction

Chimpanzees have taken over the wrecked boat of a safari expedition on the world-famous Jungle Cruise at Disneyland Park. Officially reopening on July 16, 2021, Jungle Cruise will offer new adventures, an expanded storyline and more humor as skippers take guests on a tongue-in-cheek journey along some of the most remote rivers around the world.

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World Imagineers shared some new details Friday about the retheming of the Jungle Cruise attraction at Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

Some of the enchantments added to the Disneyland attraction include a wrecked boat overtaken with chimpanzees, Trader Sam’s new lost-and-found location and explorers who found their way up a tree. Some of the changes can already be seen at Walt Disney World.

Checked out some of the new Jungle Cruise enhancements. Sinking boat and floating props added around the hippo pool. 🦛 https://t.co/jL2hMaKC8e #MagicKingdom #WaltDisneyWorld #JungleCruise pic.twitter.com/LQ8XSWAW1X — Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) June 21, 2021

Disney first shared details about the changes coming to the attraction in January. Officials said some of the enhancements will include a new inclusive story, characters and wildlife and, of course, new jokes told by world-famous Jungle Cruise skippers.

“We’re excited to be building on the story of the Jungle Cruise to include new adventures that stay true to the experience we know and love, while adding more humor, more wildlife, and an interconnected story,” said Chris Beatty, an Imagineer who led creative development of the enhancements. “As part of creative development, we’ve also introduced characters from around the world and took a thoughtful approach to ensure accurate representation of cultures in our story.”

In April, Disney shared the news that the classic character Trader Sam would soon be running the attraction’s themed lost-and-found location near the end of the ride. The new scenes are one of several that are interconnected and build on the original story and humor of the Jungle Cruise.

Alberta Falls asked her longtime friend Trader Sam to run the Lost & Found location, which now looks more like a Gift Shop at the world-famous Jungle Cruise at Disneyland Park. Officially reopening on July 16, 2021, Jungle Cruise will offer new adventures, an expanded storyline and more humor as skippers take guests on a tongue-in-cheek journey along some of the most remote rivers around the world. (Disney)

“Working with the Walt Disney World team, we have developed the props together and had a lot of conversations about the gags. We have worked really hard on making sure we’re in synced together with the story we were telling,” said Kim Irvine, executive creative director at Walt Disney Imagineering.

Changes to the attraction are underway in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort, with completion expected later this summer. Meanwhile, at Disneyland guests will see the new looks when the attraction reopens on July 16.

