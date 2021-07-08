Disney announces reopening dates for more resort hotels

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World continues to announce the reopening dates for more of its resort hotels.

According to Disney’s phased reopening plans, new openings include Disney’s All-Star Music Resort, Disney’s Port Orleans Resort and Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort.

Some of the deluxe resorts are currently open but only to Disney Vacation Club members. The announcement will allow any guest to book a room. Disney said the reopenings are subject to change, and reservations could still be modified to other hotels if needed.

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort: July 19

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge & Jambo House: Aug. 26

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort: Sept. 16

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort - Riverside: Oct. 14

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort - French Quarter: Oct. 28

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort: Dec. 9

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort is currently undergoing a major renovation project. Back in March, Disney shared pictures of the rooms that have all-new furnishings and fixtures with details that include patterns and textures from the hit Walt Disney Animation Studios film “Moana.”

