Disney releases menus for 2021 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World has released the menus for the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.

The event begins July 15 and runs through Nov. 20, allowing guests to try dozens of delicious dishes over the 129 days.

When the festival kicks off, 20 festival-exclusive global marketplaces will open featuring fan favorites, including Appleseed Orchard, Flavors from Fire and Earth Eats.

New spots to try this year include Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina, Brew-Wing at the EPCOT Experience, The Rotunda Bistro, The Swanky Saucy Swine near Disney Traders, Lobster Landing near Mission: Space, and The Noodle Exchange near Traveler’s Café.

The Swanky Saucy Swine, Crispy Barbecue Pork Rinds with Pimento Cheese, Roasted Porchetta with Pork-fat Roasted Rosemary Potatoes and Lemon-Parsley Salsa Verde, Soy-glazed Sticky Ribs with Green Onions and Peanuts, Crispy Pig Ear Salad with Fire Roasted Tomatillo Sauce, Pickled Red Onions, Queso Fresco, Roasted Corn Salsa, and Avocado Cream (Disney Parks Blog)

“Our festival chefs always focus on authenticity through ingredients, cooking techniques, and presentation to honor the diverse cuisines. And our beverage team thoughtfully pairs wine and beer with the selections at each global marketplace, providing a fantastic variety for our guests,” Disney said on its blog.

In addition to the vast food options this year, guests can also see live entertainment and participate in family activities including Remy’s Ratatouille Hide & Squeak scavenger hunt.

Lobster Landing: New England Lobster Tail with Lobster Bisque Sauce, Lobster Chowder with Bacon, Corn, Potatoes, and Oyster Crackers, Baked Lobster Dip with Old Bay Chips (Disney Parks Blog)

Click here to see the whole menu for this year’s festival.

