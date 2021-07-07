Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort lobby to receive upgrades

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort is set to receive some magical new upgrades.

According to Disney’s phased reopening plans, the value resort’s lobby will be getting an update beginning July 12.

Disney said the changes will be taking place through mid-October just in time for the resort’s 50th anniversary celebration.

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort is currently open to all guests, but Disney’s All-Star Music Resort and Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort remain closed, and amenities at the two closed Disney Resort hotels are not available.

Disney said guests can save time by using its online check-in service on the My Disney Experience app, prior to their stay.

When a guest’s room is ready, a notification will be sent alerting them through the app. Guests can use either a MagicBand or the My Disney Experience app digital key feature to enter your room.

Walt Disney World continues to announce the reopening dates for more of its resort hotels.

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will reopen to all guests next on July 19.