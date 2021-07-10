SeaWorld Orlando celebrates sharks with week-long celebration

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is rolling out a week-long celebration of the ocean’s fiercest predators, sharks, beginning July 11.

Guests visiting the theme park will have the opportunity to talk with a shark aquarist during select times, shop merchandise, get up-close to sharks during a behind-the-scenes tour, enjoy shark-inspired drinks or ride Mako, which was recently voted number one roller coaster attraction in the country.

[TRENDING: 1 dead in crash with ambulance | DeSantis parts with Trump | Arrest in country club triple slaying]

Ad

Over at the theme park’s recently remodeled Shark Encounter, guests can learn about sharks in the wild, facts and threats they face. Guests can also come face-to-face with the toothy sea creatures in the park’s 700,000-gallon aquarium.

Shark Encounter at SeaWorld Orlando (McReynolds)

Get first-hand knowledge and hear from an aquarist who takes care of the park’s sharks daily at 2:15 p.m. at Shark Shallows.

For an additional fee, during the Sharks Up-Close Tour, g uests can peer down into the shark exhibit and feed several species of sharks and marine fish. Guests will also have the chance to step up and touch a small shark.

Sharks underwater Grill and Bar at SeaWorld Orlando (Mcreynolds)

At the Sharks Underwater Grill and Bar, guests can dine in a full-service restaurant among the sharks. SeaWorld Orlando said during the week-long celebration, guests can enjoy a the shark-inspired Mako Margarita. The drink includes Patron Silver Tequila, blue curacao, triple sec and lime juice.

Mako Margarita at SeaWorld Orlando (McReynolds)

After dining and getting up close to sharks, guests can dive deep and go up to 73 mph on Orlando’s tallest and fastest roller coaster, Mako.

Ad

Entrance to Mako at SeaWorld Orlando (McReynolds)

SeaWorld Orlando said any guest who spends $75 in purchases at shark-inspired Fins Gifts or Reef’s Treasures will get a free gift with purchase.

Fins Gifts at SeaWorld Orlando (McReynolds)

Click here for more information at SeaWorld Orlando.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.