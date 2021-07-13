Ivy and evil awaken in SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream haunted house, scare zone

ORLANDO, Fla. – Something evil is lurking among the trees.

SeaWorld Orlando announced Tuesday the first haunted house, scare zone and bar experience coming to life at the theme park’s first-ever Howl-O-Scream event.

The terrifying Halloween event will begin on Sept. 10 and will feature heart-pounding haunted houses, scare zones and roaming spooks, along with food and drink offerings and high-energy stage shows.

In a post on social media, the theme park announced the first haunted house as “Dead Vines.”

“A shiver runs down your spine as you creep forward, one timid step at a time. Is this jungle alive…or undead? There’s an ominous force at work here, a merciless mistress of ivy and evil,” officials described online. “She’s poisoned these woods with an all-consuming appetite for visitors like you. Keep moving and find a way out before it’s too late. You don’t want to end up dead on the vine.”

According to the Howl-O-Scream website, guests will also come in contact with the scare zone “Witchcraft Bayou.”

WITCHCRAFT BAYOU (SeaWorld)

“The cult is growing, and the lure is powerful. It’s hazardous to pass through this backwater bayou, but there’s no way around. Voodoo and witchcraft aren’t real, right? Tell that to the zealous worshippers trying to shackle you with their spells. They won’t rest until your soul belongs to her too. Stay alert, or the dark magic will drag you down,” the event website reads.

The haunting extends to exclusive flavors for the event, include one of the new bar experiences “Poison Grotto.”

Poison Grotto at Howl-O-Scream Orlando (SeaWorld)

Guests will unwind and pick their poison in an unearthly lounge that has been overtaken by deadly vines.

In addition to Howl-O-Scream, SeaWorld Orlando will once again offer its popular Halloween Spooktacular during the day, which has trick-or-treating for kids of all ages.

Tickets for Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld Orlando are now on sale with exclusive discounts for annual pass members.

Single-night tickets range from $29.99 to $50.99, depending on the date of a guest’s visit. SeaWorld Orlando is also offering a two-park ticket for $79.99, which gives guests access to both Howl-O-Scream events at SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

Howl-O-Scream plans to release more details about the event soon.

Click here to get Howl-O-Scream tickets and get more information.

