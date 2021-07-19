First Look: Disney shares image of President Biden at Hall of Presidents

ORLANDO,Fla. – Walt Disney World has shared a first look at President Joe Biden’s audio-animatronic being added to its famous attraction, The Hall of Presidents.

Imagineers have been working on adding the new president to the attraction over the past several months.

“Just as Walt envisioned, creative teams have been busy programming an Audio-Animatronics replica of the President, pairing it with a delivery of the presidential oath of office recorded at the White House by President Biden himself just for the attraction,” Disney described on its blog.

Just like other presidents in the past, former President Donald J. Trump will be moved to a new area on stage and introduced near the end of the presentation.

In addition to President Biden’s audio-animatronic, Disney added a table with a number of items that represent him including peach blossoms that represent his home state of Delaware and a pair of aviators, a nod to his proclivity for the sunglasses.

Disney said the attraction will open sometime next month.

