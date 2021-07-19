Partly Cloudy icon
First Look: Disney shares image of President Biden at Hall of Presidents

Attraction to reopen to guests next month

Landon McReynolds, Producer

President Joe Biden audio-animatronic inside the Hall of Presidents
President Joe Biden audio-animatronic inside the Hall of Presidents (Walt Disney World)

ORLANDO,Fla. – Walt Disney World has shared a first look at President Joe Biden’s audio-animatronic being added to its famous attraction, The Hall of Presidents.

Imagineers have been working on adding the new president to the attraction over the past several months.

“Just as Walt envisioned, creative teams have been busy programming an Audio-Animatronics replica of the President, pairing it with a delivery of the presidential oath of office recorded at the White House by President Biden himself just for the attraction,” Disney described on its blog.

Hall of Presidents (McReynolds)

Just like other presidents in the past, former President Donald J. Trump will be moved to a new area on stage and introduced near the end of the presentation.

In addition to President Biden’s audio-animatronic, Disney added a table with a number of items that represent him including peach blossoms that represent his home state of Delaware and a pair of aviators, a nod to his proclivity for the sunglasses.

Next time you visit, you may notice the table next to President Biden is adorned with a few special items, each with their own significance to the President—including peach blossoms to represent his home state of Delaware and a pair of aviators as a nod to his proclivity for the sunglasses. (Disney Parks Blog)

Disney said the attraction will open sometime next month.

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

