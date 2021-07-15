Disney bringing back EPCOT monorail service for guests

ORLANDO, Fla. – Guests wanting to park hop from Disney’s Magic Kingdom theme park to EPCOT will soon have another form of transportation.

Disney said it’s in the process of bringing back EPCOT monorail service between the two theme parks on July 18.

The service has been suspended since Walt Disney World closed its doors to guests in March 2020. When the theme parks reopened months later, the transportation service between the two parks did not.

Monorails have changed over time since the initial reopening of Walt Disney World last year.

At one time, plexiglass dividers were used to separate guests sitting on board. Those dividers have since been removed as Disney has eased coronavirus protocols throughout the resort.

Disney said on its website that the monorail system operates from 30 minutes prior to earliest park opening until one hour after latest park closing.

