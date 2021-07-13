Activewear Fabletics to open innovative new store at Disney Springs

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney Springs has announced that the fitness clothing brand, Fabletics is set to open a new store soon.

According to the company’s website, Fabletics was founded in 2013 by Adam Goldenberg and Don Ressler along with Kate Hudson and brings the fashion-house approach into the activewear space. The company also strives to design high-performance technology and is driven by its innovative VIP Membership subscription program, which serves more than 2 million loyal members.

This will be the second location in Central Florida, with the other location now open at The Mall at Millenia.

“Opening this fall in Town Center, Fabletics will feature a new store concept equipped with both Omnisuite and Omnishop technologies along with a fitness boutique as part of the brand’s ongoing collaboration with Hydrow, the immersive at-home rowing machine,” Disney Springs said in an Instagram posting.

Disney Springs plans to share more details about the store’s future location in the coming months.